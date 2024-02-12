IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 954 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 582,963 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,073. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

