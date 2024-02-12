Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. 13,922,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,731,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

