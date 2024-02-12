IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588,360 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up about 3.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of CEMEX worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 379,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 296,917 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

