IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,520 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $3,355,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.30. 4,382,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,076. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

