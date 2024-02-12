Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.40. 204,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.29. The company has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

