Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Western Union stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.57. 4,468,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

