Barclays Lowers Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $93.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

UI traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.80. 59,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $289.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

