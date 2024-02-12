The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $67.94. 1,949,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

