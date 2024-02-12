KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $650.92. 491,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

