Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 284.47% from the company’s current price.

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

SGMO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 4,617,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,037. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

