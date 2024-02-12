Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 284.47% from the company’s current price.

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 35.8 %

SGMO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 4,617,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,037. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

