Discerene Group LP Sells 48,650 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Discerene Group LP reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,717,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 15.4% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $124,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,362,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 46,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 186.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,198,965. The company has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

