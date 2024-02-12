Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RCI. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $45.80. 185,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,225. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 508,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.