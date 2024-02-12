ESL Trust Services LLC Has $770,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.55. 3,141,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,710,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

