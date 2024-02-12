Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,332,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,977,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

