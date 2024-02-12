Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 14,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 7.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after buying an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,030,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,759,688. The company has a market capitalization of $282.70 billion, a PE ratio of 331.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.