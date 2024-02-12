Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,602,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 469,202 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:WIA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. 29,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,071. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.