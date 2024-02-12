Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,130,000 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the January 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

CRGE stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,661,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,072,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 565,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charge Enterprises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charge Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 126,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charge Enterprises by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 271,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

