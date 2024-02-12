Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $113.86 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00010921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,933,081 coins and its circulating supply is 506,727,069 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

