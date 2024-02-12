Toncoin Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $47.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015773 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.67 or 1.00051592 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00181389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,597,321 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,581,624.205298 with 3,458,295,476.20655 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.08362166 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $27,985,270.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

