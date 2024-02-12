Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Financial Contrast

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novanta and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Novanta currently has a consensus target price of $161.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.88%. Given Electrovaya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 8.51% 18.54% 9.27% Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Novanta and Electrovaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $860.90 million 6.96 $74.05 million $2.10 79.63 Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.30 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novanta beats Electrovaya on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

