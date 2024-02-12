SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 481.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SLM Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SLMBP traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. SLM has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.8552 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

About SLM

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

