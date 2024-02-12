Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSML traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $60.48.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

