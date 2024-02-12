First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTGS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 22,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,547. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 291,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,892,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

