First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FTGS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 22,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,547. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
