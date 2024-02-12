Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 291,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

