Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of General American Investors worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 27.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in General American Investors by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

General American Investors stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 4,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,748. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

