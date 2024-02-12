Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,347 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.42. 736,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

