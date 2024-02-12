Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Sold by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. decreased its stake in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670,869 shares during the period. Cue Health makes up 0.1% of Koch Industries Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Koch Industries Inc. owned 1.44% of Cue Health worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9,644.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Price Performance

HLTH stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,537. Cue Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Cue Health Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

