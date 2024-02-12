The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.85. The company had a trading volume of 360,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

