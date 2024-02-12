Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 248 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $29,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,369,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,503,000 after buying an additional 512,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,034,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,045,000 after buying an additional 395,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.27. 463,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,895. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.