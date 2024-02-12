Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. 119,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

