1ST Source Bank Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 238,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

