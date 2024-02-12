1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.72. 854,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,991. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.