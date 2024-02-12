1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,514,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MET traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.02. 2,253,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.