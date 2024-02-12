Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $289.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,214. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

