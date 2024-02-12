Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,516,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,744,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

