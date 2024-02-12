1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,252,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,228. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

