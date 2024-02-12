Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $30,346,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.81. 1,779,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.