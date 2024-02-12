Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $153.00 at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

ICE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,213. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

