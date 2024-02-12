1ST Source Bank Has $21.29 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $733.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $696.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

