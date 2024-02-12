Nemes Rush Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,679. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

