Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 44,054 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.63. 1,253,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

