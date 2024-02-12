Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.83. 2,408,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,574. The firm has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

