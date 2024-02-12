Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 281,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 576,654 shares.The stock last traded at $130.18 and had previously closed at $130.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,798,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.