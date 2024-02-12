Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 1.28% of IGM Biosciences worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 over the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. 740,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,937. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $942.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

