Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 49 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 242,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,447,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.74. The company had a trading volume of 327,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,371. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $337.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.