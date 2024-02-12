Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

