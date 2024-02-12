Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 166,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 20.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. 1,991,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

