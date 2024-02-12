CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 182.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $48,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645,584. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.57.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.