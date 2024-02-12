Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 809.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO remained flat at $460.67 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 939,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,144. The company has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $461.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

