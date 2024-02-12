Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

TSLA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.76. 42,206,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,627,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

